Some Airport Fire evacuation orders lifted in OC, Riverside County

Some evacuation orders were lifted for residents who live near the area where the Airport Fire continues to burn.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, evacuation orders have been downgraded for both Orange and Riverside counties.

As of Friday morning, the fire is burning 23,494 acres with 8% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders for the Robinson Ranch community were downgraded to voluntary evacuation warnings, the OCFA said. Road closures remain in effect and resident-only access is permitted for Plano Trabuco Road at Joshua Drive and Plano Trabuco Road at Robinson Ranch Road.

"Residents are now permitted to return to their homes, but must provide proof of residency upon entry. It is imperative that residents remain vigilant and be prepared if conditions change," OCFA said.

The fire started in the Trabuco Canyon area of Orange County but quickly spread to Riverside County.

Over 700 fire personnel continue battling the flames that have damaged seven structures and destroyed two others. At least 12 injuries have been reported due to the Airport Fire.

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information visit the Cal Fire website.