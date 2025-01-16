First evacuation orders lifted for some parts of Palisades Fire zone. Here's where

The first wave of evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon for several neighborhoods in the Palisades Fire zone.

Some of the evacuated areas have been unpopulated since the fire started on the morning of Jan. 7. In a rush to get away from flames whipped by a Santa Ana windstorm, some residents were forced to abandon their cars in a frightening scene.

The first repopulation announcements for the Palisades Fire Thursday were likely welcome by residents, but others affected by the LA County fires are in for a longer wait. Some might need to wait another week or more before they can return to homes still standing in the Eaton and Palisades fire zones, authorities said at a Thursday morning news conference.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said he understands the desire for evacuated residents to return home, especially if their homes are undamaged, but he said he expects it to be "at least another week, and that's an estimate, but I believe it's going to be longer than that."

Luna and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said there is still work to do, including securing utilities, removing hazardous waste and searching for human remains.

"Our search and rescue efforts continue," Luna said. "There are areas we are holding because we believe there may be deceased victims there.

Some area are still too dangerous to repopulate due to hazards caused by fire damage.

"Please be patient with us," Luna pleaded.

On Thursday, the Palisades Fire was 22-percent contained at 23,700 acres.

Residents are now being allowed to return to the following Palisades Fire areas:

North of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south of Mulholland Drive

North of Old Topanga Canyon Boulevard and south of Summit to Summit Motorway

North of Mulholland Highway and south of Stokes Canyon Road

North of Red Rock Road and south of Calabasas Peak Motorway

People will have to show proof of residency to enter the areas with access at Mulholland Highway/Old Topanga Canyon Road, Civic Center Way/Malibu Canyon Road, and Mulholland

Drive/Topanga Canyon Road.

Later Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced additional areas near the Palisades Fire where evacuations are being lifted. Residents are permitted to return to the following areas:

LOS - Q0765: North of Standish, Mulholland Drive; south of Aldon Rd; east of Escalon Drive; west of Hayvenhurst Avenue.

LOS - Q1118: North of Mission Canyon Road; south of Meadow Ridgeroad, Hayvenhurst Avenue; east of Calvena Drive; west of Sepulveda Boulevard, Valley Meadow Place, Royal Oak Road

LOS - Q0798: North of the San Diego (405) Freeway; south of Mulholland Drive; Canyonback Road, Mulholland Drive; west of San Diego Freeway, Mulholland Drive

LOS - Q0782B: North of Canyonback Road, Mission Dump Road; south of Park Lane Circle, Mulholland Drive, Sloan Drive; east of Canyonback Road; west of Sepulveda Boulevard;

LOS - Q0778A: North of Canyonback Road; south of Canyonback Road, Mission Dump Road; east of Canyonback Road; west of Canyonback

LOS - Q0781A: North of Promontory Road, Mount Saint Marys Fire Road; south of Canyonback Road, Mission Dump Road; east of Canyonback Road; West of I-405

LOS - Q0782A: North of Getty Center Drive, Mount Saint Marys Fire Road, North Bundy Drive; south of Promontory Road, Mount Saint Marys Fire Road; east of Mount Saint Marys Fire Road; west of I-405

LOS - Q0780: North of North Kenter Ave, Greenock Lane; south of North Kenter Avenue, Sky Lane, Travis Street, North Tigertail Road; east of Access Road for Power Lines; west of Greenock Lane, Travis Street

Other evacuation orders remain in effect. Residents are urged to confirm their evacuation status by visiting here and typing in their address.

Tips for residents returning to evacuation zones

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department offered the following advice for anyone returning home to an area that was evacuated due to the wildfires.