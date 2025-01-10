Water-dropping helicopters attack brush fire in West Hills area

Evacuations were ordered Thursday afternoon for a brush fire in the West Hills that cast thick smoke over the area.

An immediate evacuation was issued for the fire burning near Valley Circle Boulevard and the 101 Freeway. The order effects Vanowen south to Burbank Boulevard, and County Lane Road east to East Valley Circle Boulevard.

An evacuation warning was issued for the area bordered by Ingomar and Saticoy streets south to Burbank Boulevard, from Valley Circle Boulevard east to Woodlake Avenue.

Water-dropping helicopters were making runs on the fire, one of six burning Thursday in Los Angeles County.