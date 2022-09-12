Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night

CAL FIRE's new generation of firefighting helicopters are equipped with technology that allows for precise water drops, even when flying in the dark of night.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Scroll down to video

CAL FIRE video shows the Fairview Fire using night flying technolgy.
CAL FIRE

Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run.

Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.

The Riverside County fire near the community of Hemet was 53-percent contained Monday after burning more than 28,300 acres, making it the state's largest wildfire of 2022.

CAL FIRE received approval to buy 12 new Sikorsky S70i firefighting helicopters equipped with night flying capabilities in 2018. The technology allows firefighters to make water drops around the clock and get ahead of fast-moving wildfires.

In July, the new generation firefighting helicopters were used to battle the Electra Fire in Amador County.

The helicopters are strategically stationed around the state to help tackle wildfires.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresFairview Fire
