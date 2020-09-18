El Dorado Fire

Firefighter Dies While Fighting El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County

By Jonathan Lloyd

A firefighter at the El Dorado Fire.
Getty

A firefighter has died while fighting the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County.

A cause of death was not immediately available. 

The firefighter died Thursday, according to the Forest Service. The firefighter's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time,” the agency said in a statement.

Family members attempted to put out a fire sparked by a smoke machine during a gender reveal party. Tony Shin reported on NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

The El Dorado Fire began nearly two weeks ago about 25 miles east of San Bernardino. It was caused by a smoke device used at a gender reveal party. 

Refresh this page for updates. 

