Updated: List of freeway and road closures for LA County wildfires

Several new road closures surrounding the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire were announced Thursday morning as nearly 7,500 personnel battle the flames across Los Angeles County and tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation.

On Thursday morning, Caltrans announced new road closures for the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisaders

Pacific Coast (1) Highway: southbound between Malibu Canyon Road and Santa Monica (10) Freeway, and northbound closed from McClure tunnel

Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) closed between Yerba Buena Road and Decker Canyon Road (State Route 23)

Santa Monica (10) Freeway: westbound at Lincoln Boulevard and on-ramps from Fourth and Fifth streets

Topanga Canyon (27) Boulevard: fully closed between PCH and Mulholland Drive.

All other local roads in the Santa Monica Mountains area are open to residents and emergency vehicles only

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Eaton Fire in Altadena

Angeles Crest (2) Highway: eastbound at entrance of Angeles National Forest to Big Tujunga Road

Foothill (210) Freeway: westbound and eastbound at on-ramp from Arroyo Boulevard

San Gabriel Canyon (39) Road: fully closed north of Azusa, allowing only resident entry.

Eastbound Angeles Crest Highway (State Route 2) closed for 2.2 miles north of I-210 to 300 feet west of Upper Big Tujunga Road

Windsor Ave between Ventura St. and W Woodbury Rd.

Casitas Ave between Ventura St. and W Woodbury Rd.

Lincoln Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and W Woodbury Rd.

Glenrose Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and W Woodbury Rd.

Fair Oaks Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and E Woodbury Rd.

Marengo Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and E Woodbury Rd.

Santa Anita from Concha St and E Woodbury Rd.

Santa Rosa Ave between Athens St. and E Woodbury Rd.

Lake Ave between W Loma Alta Dr and E Woodbury Rd.

Altadena Dr. between Washington Bl to Crestfold Dr.

Washington Blvd from Craig Ave to Woodlyn Rd.

Los Angeles National Forest Chaney Trailhead; Open To Contractors, Residents and emergency vehicles from Alzada Rd to Millard Canyon Campground

Orange Ave between Glenwood Ave and Cecilville Ave

Hurst Fire in Sylmar

The Old Rd between Syknar and Stevenson Ranch – open to local residents only.

Golden State (5) Freeway: northbound truck lanes to Antelope Valley (14) Freeway; and

Foothill (210) Freeway: westbound truck lanes to I5, westbound

Yarnell Street on-and-off ramps, and eastbound Yarnell Street off-ramp.

Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills

Hollywood Boulevard between La Brea Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard

A live road closures map from the City of Los Angeles Public Works can be found here.