Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Hollywood Hills brush fire threatens buildings on day of red flag warnings

Red flag warnings are in effect in Southern California through Thursday.

A brush fire burns Tuesday Jan. 7, 2025 in the Hollywood Hills.
NBCLA

A brush fire in the Hollywood Hills threatened buildings Tuesday on a day of red flag warnings due to powerful Santa Ana winds in Southern California.

The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. in the 8400 block of West Sunset Boulevard.

Smoke could be seen in the Hollywood area. The fire was estimated at about a 1/2 acre.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Red flag warnings indicating high fire danger went into effect Tuesday morning for widespread parts of the region. The warnings are expected to remain in place through Thursday.

Powerful offshore winds developed Tuesday morning when red flag warnings began for the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, and the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys. The warning is expected to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Later Tuesday, the red flag warning signalling critical fire danger will extend to Los Angeles County beaches, the Palos Verdes Hills and the inland Los Angeles County coast stretching into downtown Los Angeles.

Any brush fires that start could quickly spread due to strong winds and dry conditions.

California WildfiresWildfires
