Why is it so windy? Here's what to know about the notorious Santa Ana winds

Powerful Santa Ana winds are sweeping across Southern California in a windstorm that triggered red flag warnings for Los Angeles County and other areas.

Wind speeds increased Tuesday morning with the strongest gusts expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Gusts up to 60 to 70 mph are possible with mountaintop winds reaching 100 mph.

So why is it so windy?

What to know about Santa Ana winds

Wind moves from high pressure to low pressure. When you add Southern California's rugged topography of mountains, canyons and passes, that wind can now pick up speed as it's channeled through those areas.

"They're specific to our area because of the topography," said NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola. "High pressure and low pressure play a big part in this. Our winds flow from high to low, and they come through the passes and canyons. We call these the offshore winds. They come from the deserts through the passes over the mountains and compress downhill."

A strong and widespread Santa Ana wind event is expected to impact our region this week causing critical fire weather conditions. Winds ramp up Tuesday morning and peak Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Winds will be strongest in the mountains, valleys, and foothill areas but will be felt all the way to the coastline.

As the air gets to the top of the mountain it races down, it acts like a bike with no brakes and gaining speed. The canyons and passes act as a toll road. The wind piles up and once it squeezes through the canyon it races out in a powerful blast of wind.

And wind that is moving down a mountain dries as it sinks. It’s more physics than meteorology, but this drying lowers the humidity into the single digits. The combination of dry fuels, low humidity, and strong gusty winds create a critical fire weather threat. If a fire starts it can spread rapidly and behave erratically due to wind gusts.

Santa Ana winds occur in the fall lasting through the winter.

