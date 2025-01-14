Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order to expedite processes for rebuilding homes and clearing debris left behind by wildfires in Los Angeles.

Bass signed the order late Monday night to help residents in the Pacific Palisades and other city areas rebuild homes lost in the ongoing fires and lay the foundations for businesses to recover. The mayor also updated the local emergency declaration for similar purposes. The order comes as dangerous wind conditions continue to threaten the city.

"This unprecedented natural disaster warrants an unprecedented response that will expedite the rebuilding of homes, businesses and communities," Bass said in a statement. "This order is the first step in clearing away red tape and bureaucracy to organize around urgency, common sense and compassion. We will do everything we can to get Angelenos back home"

A similar order was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend to suspend some California environmental requirements to speed LA wildfires recovery. The state order suspends permitting and review requirements outlined under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act.

Here's what will happen under the city order:

Form task forces to develop a program for coordinated debris removal and mitigate risks from rain storms in partnership with the California Office of Emergency Services and other county, state and federal agencies.

Establish a one-stop-shop to streamline the issuance of permits in all impacted areas, direct city departments to expedite all building permit review/inspections, bypasses state California Environmental Quality Act discretionary review, allow rebuilding "like for like" and waive other discretionary review processes.

Direct the Department of Building and Safety to expedite approvals known as temporary certificates of occupancy for 1,400 units of housing currently in the pipeline across the city.

Require all city departments to produce in one week a list of additional relief needed from state and federal regulations and requirements, as well as state and federal funding needed for recovery.

About 88,000 people the Palisades and Eaton fire areas remain under evacuation orders with many moring under evacuation warnings. Containment figures increased since the weekend with acreage burned holding steady.

The nearly 24,000-acre Palisades Fire was 17% contained.

Officials have offered tips for thousands of evacuees that are expected to return to their neighborhoods this week, but cautioned those in warning zones to be aware of strong winds that can fan flames.