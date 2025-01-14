Locations, evacuations and damage. See LA County wildfire maps

Two wildfires that began Jan. 7 in Los Angeles County have burned more than 37,800 acres in one week, forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate and destroyed more than 12,000 buildings.

Fanned by an extreme Santa Ana windstorm, flames spread and embers scattered into neighborhoods that were burned to the ground in what firefighters described as some of the worst conditions they have ever seen.

The Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles became two of the most destructive fires on record in California. Many areas are still being assessed for damage in what will likely be one of the costliest disasters in U.S. history.

The maps below show the location of the fires, evacuation zones and preliminary damage assessments.

Map: Where are the LA County wildfires?

The two largest fires are the Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles and the Palisades Fire, which started in Pacific Palisades and spread along the Los Angeles County coast. The 800-acre Hurst Fire was nearly contained one week after it started in Sylmar.

Map: LA County wildfire evacuation zones

About 88,000 people remained under evacuation orders Tuesday with another 84,800 people under evacuation warnings. Some residents were allowed to re-populate evacuation zones, but curfews for anyone not allowed the area remain in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Map: LA County damage assessments

The first preliminary damage assessment maps were released by the county on Monday. The maps depict buildings damaged and destroyed. If a building does not have a color, it has yet to be assessed. The maps are the result of preliminary field inspections, which are ongoing and subject to change as information in gathered and verified.