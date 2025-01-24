Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Map: See containment updates for 3 largest fires still burning in Los Angeles County

More than 16,200 structures were destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

By Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are making progress containing the three largest fires burning in Los Angeles County. 

The Eaton Fire is almost completely contained in the Altadena area northeast of Los Angeles. On the LA County coast, the Palisades Fire is over three-fourths contained. The Hughes Fire, which broke out in the Lake Castaic area Wednesday north of Los Angeles, is over 50% contained. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Below are the latest numbers as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2025 from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Hughes Fire

  • Fire Size: 10,396 acres, 56% contained
  • Structures Threatened: 2,623
  • Structures Damaged: 0
  • Structures Destroyed: 0
  • Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Eaton Fire

  • Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 95% contained
  • Structures Threatened: 6,775
  • Structures Damaged: 1,073
  • Structures Destroyed: 9,418
  • Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Palisades Fire

  • Fire Size: 23,448 acres, 77% contained
  • Structures Threatened: 12,317
  • Structures Damaged: 972
  • Structures Destroyed: 6,809
  • Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresLos AngelesSouthern CaliforniaWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us