Map: See containment updates for 3 largest fires still burning in Los Angeles County

Firefighters are making progress containing the three largest fires burning in Los Angeles County.

The Eaton Fire is almost completely contained in the Altadena area northeast of Los Angeles. On the LA County coast, the Palisades Fire is over three-fourths contained. The Hughes Fire, which broke out in the Lake Castaic area Wednesday north of Los Angeles, is over 50% contained.

Below are the latest numbers as of 10 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2025 from LA County’s Coordinated Joint Information Center.

Hughes Fire

Fire Size: 10,396 acres, 56% contained

Structures Threatened: 2,623

Structures Damaged: 0

Structures Destroyed: 0

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Eaton Fire

Fire Size: 14,021 acres, 95% contained

Structures Threatened: 6,775

Structures Damaged: 1,073

Structures Destroyed: 9,418

Note: Does not include structures believed destroyed, but pending confirmation.

Palisades Fire