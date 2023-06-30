Brush fire burns 12 acres in Moreno Valley area

A brush fire burned about 12 acres Friday in the Moreno Valley area on one of the hottest days of the year in Southern California.

The Lantz Fire was reported at about 10 a.m. near Lantz Lane and Ironwood Avenue north of the 60 Freeway in the Riverside County community. The fire was estimated at 12 acres with no immediate threat to buildings.

An evacuation warning, meaning there is the potential for a threat to life and property, was issued for the area north of Ironwood Avenue and west of Moreno Beach Drive. The warning was lifted a short time later as firefighters stopped the forward spread of flames.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

