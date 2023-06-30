Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Brush fire burns 12 acres in Moreno Valley area

The Lantz Fire burned north of the 60 Freeway on a hillside dotted with rocks and brush.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire burned about 12 acres Friday in the Moreno Valley area on one of the hottest days of the year in Southern California.

The Lantz Fire was reported at about 10 a.m. near Lantz Lane and Ironwood Avenue north of the 60 Freeway in the Riverside County community. The fire was estimated at 12 acres with no immediate threat to buildings.

An evacuation warning, meaning there is the potential for a threat to life and property, was issued for the area north of Ironwood Avenue and west of Moreno Beach Drive. The warning was lifted a short time later as firefighters stopped the forward spread of flames.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us