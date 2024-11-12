Over 200 buildings destroyed by Ventura County Mountain Fire

What to Know The Mountain Fire started on the morning of Nov. 6 and quickly spread to Moorpark and Camarillo.

Powerful wind gusts pushed flamed into neighborhoods, destroying more than 200 structures.

The fire was at 20,600 acres and 48-percent contained Tuesday morning.

At least 200 structures, including homes, have been destroyed alongside an additional 90 damaged in the ongoing wind-fanned Mountain Fire in Ventura County, fire officials said Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire estimates the size of the blaze now sits at 20,630 acres at 48% containment.

Flames whipped by Santa Ana winds since Wednesday have torn through several communities, including Moorpark and Camarillo, forcing many to flee. More favorable recent conditions, however, are now helping firefighters repress the inferno.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Mountain Fire road closures

Ventura County Sheriff Jurisdiction:

Crestview Northbound at Bella Vista;

Las Posas Northbound at Lewis;

Aprisa Northbound at Ponderosa;

Waters Road from Stockton.

California Highway Patrol Jurisdiction:

Santa Clara Eastbound from the 118;

Balcom Westbound from the 118.

Ventura County Public Works Jurisdiction:

East Road from Posita Road to Stockton Road;

Posita Road from Balcom Canyon Road to East Road;

Shekell Road from Broadway Road o CA-23;

Central Avenue from Rose Avenue to Santa Clara Avenue;

Valley Vista Drive from Fairway Drive to Crestview Drive;

Fairway Drive from Fairway Court to Valley Vista Drive;

Center School Road from CA-118 to Fairway Drive;

Clubhouse Drive from Los Angeles Avenue to Northridge Drive;

La Cumbre Road from CA-118 to Donlon Road;

Donlon Road from CA-118 to Bradley Road;

Stockton Road from Balcom Canyon Road to Grimes Canyon Road;

La Vista Avenue from CA-118 to W. La Loma Avenue;

Price Road from CA-118 to E. La Loma Avenue;

Aggen Road from CA-118 to La Loma Road;

Berylwood Road from Bradley Road to Aggen Road;

Bradley Road from Old Balcom Canyon Road to Berylwood Road.

Mountain Fire evacuation zones

Zone 1C

Zone 2 – Area east of CA-118, south of Southern Pacific Milling Road, north of West Mountain Road

Zone 3 – Area south of Hwy 118, west of Aggen Road, north of San Miguel Drive and east of and including Garrido Drive and Piropo Court

Zone 3B

Zone 4E – Areas south of and including east section of Valley Vista Drive, areas west of and including Esteban Drive and Corriente Court, select residences on Calle Converse and Calle Alberca

Zone 6 – Area extending south of Santa Clara River, east of Los Angeles Avenue, north of Saticoy County Club, and west of Briggs Road

Zone 8 – Area west of Santa Paula Community Golf Course, north to the Santa Clara River, South to Somis

Zone 12B

Mountain Fire evacuation warnings

Zone 1A – Area east of La Vista Avenue, south of West and East La Loma Avenue, west of Bradley Road, north of CA-118

Zone 1B

Zone 9

Zone 11A

Zone 12A

A community meeting for those affected by the fire is scheduled Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rancho-Campana High School Performing Arts Center in Camarillo.

At least five people and one firefighter have been injured since last Wednesday.