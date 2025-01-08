Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Watch: Man on bicycle rides through smoke and flying embers to escape Palisades Fire

The wind-driven Palisades Fire was already burning several homes in the neighborhood as the man biked

By Robert Kovacik and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man laden with bags packed with belongings and carrying paintings fled his Pacific Palisades home Tuesday night on a bicycle as a wildfire quickly closed in on the neighborhood.

Surrounded by smoke and flying embers and wearing goggles, the man was one of about 30,000 people under evacuations orders in the Palisades Fire, which started Tuesday morning in dry and extremely windy conditions in the coastal LA County community.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Wildfires 2 hours ago

Live updates: Wildfires fanned by windstorm destroy neighborhoods in LA County

California 19 hours ago

Images: Palisades Fire as seen from around Southern California

"Backyard's on fire," he told NBCLA. "I'm out of here."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Several homes in the neighborhood were already on fire at about 9:30 p.m. when the man biked away in a harrowing scene. He handed the paintings to NBCLA reporter Robert Kovacik for safe-keeping until he could retrieve them

The Palisade Fire was one of three wildfires that spread with devastating speed Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. A red flag warning remains in effect into Thursday for widespread parts of Southern California.

Three major wildfires are burning in the Pacific Palisades, Sylmar and Altadena amidst a powerful windstorm.

The Palisades Fire in the community of about 23,000 people nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean was at nearly 3,000 acres Wednesday morning. The location is about 5 miles northwest of Santa Monica and 10 miles east of Malibu, just off Pacific Coast Highway.

The Eaton Fire near the foothill community of Altadena also prompted evacuation orders in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles after it started Tuesday evening.

The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us