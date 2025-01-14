The kindhearted ‘Pasadena Neighbor Day' is connecting locals and raising vibes

What to Know Pasadena Neighbor Day

Sunday, Jan. 19; doors open at noon

Wild Parrot Brewing Company

Free

2302 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena

"Bring a Neighbor, Meet a Neighbor"

San Gabriel Valley bands will perform; a community toast will take place at 4:30 p.m.

If you've had the sense that we could be spending more time getting to know our neighbors and communities, an important calling that can easily fall by the wayside in our hectic modern lives, you're not alone.

The Nextdoors, a band based in East Pasadena, wanted to help change that less-than-ideal situation.

So band members Russell Mark and Mika Larson began to dream: What if a free event dubbed Pasadena Neighbor Day could help people meet each other in a music-filled, easygoing, no-pressure, good-feeling setting?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Now that cheerful story has taken a poignant and urgent twist: The 2025 happening, organized before the new year began, was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 19, less than two weeks after the Eaton Fire swept through Altadena and parts of Pasadena and Sierra Madre.

Knowing that a community meet-up is needed now more than ever, the free event is going forward at Wild Parrot Brewing Company, with a slate of performances by bands based around the San Gabriel Valley.

Doors open at noon and a community toast will take place at 4:30 p.m., a sure-to-be-heartfelt moment.

Mr. Pasadena, the Crown City-championing in-the-know pro, will host the uplifting affair, which will also feature raffles and giveaways.

You can learn more about The Nextdoors, the third annual outing of this lovely holiday, and how to continue to grow Pasadena Neighbor Day in the years to come, at this page.

By the by, the occasion's founders print cards that you can leave for a neighbor, asking that they join you for a cup of coffee, a walk, a good deed, or a casual get-together.

The 2025 Pasadena Neighbor Day will take place at Wild Parrot Brewing Company Jan. 19.

Eager to know more about this project? A charming 2024 video depicted the band looking to connect with Mayor Victor Gordo and share the news of Pasadena Neighbor Day widely.

Mayor Gordo not only attended by introduced the 2nd Annual Pasadena Neighbor Day in 2024, which also featured a performance by Brad Colerick, the "Nighttime Mayor" of South Pasadena.

Note that the 2024 Pasadena Neighbor Day was Jan. 15 (the date shared in the year-old video); again, the 2025 date is Sunday, Jan. 19.

Pasadena Neighbor Day is "a day to connect with, learn more about, support, and celebrate our neighbors to celebrate stronger communities."

That is a moving message everyone in the SGV, and well beyond, can get behind during this difficult time and for decades to come.

The first steps in rebuilding is taking place in Altadena as first responders work to restore power and think about how they will clear hazardous materials and debris from neighborhoods. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2025.