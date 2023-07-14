Residents ordered to evacuate as fire breaks out in Beaumont

Some Beaumont residents were ordered to evacuate Friday afternoon as a fire scorched more than 100 acres in the area.

The so-called Highland Fire had burned around 105 acres as of around 6 p.m., with no containment, according to Cal Fire-Riverside County. Cal Fire had previously said the fire burned some 225 acres but revised its figure after "more accurate mapping.

The evacuation order was in place on Breckinridge Avenue between Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale. An evacuation warning was also issued west of South Highland Home, south of Sun Lakes and east of Highland Springs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.