Studio City

Burning hillside home collapses in Studio City

No injuries were reported in the house fire, which firefighters prevented from spreading in brush.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A multi-story hillside home collapsed in flames Wednesday night when several residences burned in Studio City.

Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to brush the densely populated hills above Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley community. Homeowners described a race to grab what they could as their home burned.

Fire crews were battling to put out multiple burning structures in Studio City Wednesday night. Julia Deng reports for the NBC4 News on Jan. 8, 2025.

"We heard what seemed to be gunshots and looked outside," a homeowner told a photographer at the scene. "We saw our next-door neighbor's, fire coming out of their home. Took a second, went back out again… and I said, 'Our house is on fire.'

"We grabbed our phones, our computer and our dogs and ran out."

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how many homes were damaged or destroyed.

The fire in the 3600 block of North Sunswept Drive was knocked down around 10 p.m.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

On the southern facing side of the hills, a brush fire forced evacuations Wednesday night. Water-dropping helicopters attacked the Sunset Fir, which burned about 60 acres near Runyon Canyon.

Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning. There was no immediate word on how the fire started.

