TCL Chinese Theatre will screen classic films to aid fire relief

What to Know TCL Chinese Theatre Fire Relief Screenings

Saturday, Jan. 25

"Superman" (1978) screens at 3 p.m. and "2001: A Space Odyssey" begins at 7 o'clock

All money raised from ticket sales and concessions will be donated to "LA Wildfire Victim Funds"

The organizations include American Red Cross, American Fire Foundation, Los Angeles Firemen's Relief Association, and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneer Foundation

A "Superman" ticket is $20; a ticket to "2001: A Space Odyssey" is $24.95; advance purchase is highly recommended (shows may sell out)

Hearing the first few notes of the theme to 1978's "Superman," a swelling and superb piece composed by the legendary John Williams, can inspire most any film fan to feel a lump in the throat, a tear in the eye, and a sense that something authentically heroic and inspirational is afoot.

And something inspirational is, in fact, afoot: The moving music will herald a meaningful give-back effort when it sounds again at the TCL Chinese Theatre at a special screening: The beloved film will raise funds to help those impacted by the Los Angeles fires.

The Hollywood landmark announced that two films — the Richard Donner-directed "Superman" and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" — will be shown Jan. 25, with all proceeds being donated to "LA Wildfire Victim Funds."

This isn't only about ticket sales, though all funds raised from admission will be donated to fire relief efforts; all sales from the concessions stand will also play a role in helping first responders, fire evacuees, and those affected by the crisis.

"Superman," presented in 4K, will screen at 3 p.m. while "2001: A Space Odyssey" will follow at 7 o'clock; the cosmic journey will spring to sizable and shimmering life via IMAX.

