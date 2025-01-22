Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

TCL Chinese Theatre will screen classic films to aid fire relief

The fundraising movies include 1978's "Superman" and "2001: A Space Odyssey"; all ticket sales and concessions will be donated.

By Alysia Gray Painter

TCL-Chinese-Theatre
David McNew/Getty Images

What to Know

  • TCL Chinese Theatre Fire Relief Screenings
  • Saturday, Jan. 25
  • "Superman" (1978) screens at 3 p.m. and "2001: A Space Odyssey" begins at 7 o'clock
  • All money raised from ticket sales and concessions will be donated to "LA Wildfire Victim Funds"
  • The organizations include American Red Cross, American Fire Foundation, Los Angeles Firemen's Relief Association, and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneer Foundation
  • A "Superman" ticket is $20; a ticket to "2001: A Space Odyssey" is $24.95; advance purchase is highly recommended (shows may sell out)

Hearing the first few notes of the theme to 1978's "Superman," a swelling and superb piece composed by the legendary John Williams, can inspire most any film fan to feel a lump in the throat, a tear in the eye, and a sense that something authentically heroic and inspirational is afoot.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

And something inspirational is, in fact, afoot: The moving music will herald a meaningful give-back effort when it sounds again at the TCL Chinese Theatre at a special screening: The beloved film will raise funds to help those impacted by the Los Angeles fires.

The Hollywood landmark announced that two films — the Richard Donner-directed "Superman" and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" — will be shown Jan. 25, with all proceeds being donated to "LA Wildfire Victim Funds."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

California Wildfires 5 hours ago

Comedians will raise funds to help fire-impacted pets receive veterinary care

Grammy Awards Jan 16

When are the 2025 Grammys and how will the LA wildfires impact this year's show?

This isn't only about ticket sales, though all funds raised from admission will be donated to fire relief efforts; all sales from the concessions stand will also play a role in helping first responders, fire evacuees, and those affected by the crisis.

"Superman," presented in 4K, will screen at 3 p.m. while "2001: A Space Odyssey" will follow at 7 o'clock; the cosmic journey will spring to sizable and shimmering life via IMAX.

Auteur filmmaker David Lynch, the creative force behind acclaimed TV and movies like “Twin Peaks” and “Blue Velvet,” has died at age 78.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresHollywoodMoviesGive Back
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us