Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

LA County fire officials provide 2024 wildfires outlook

What's ahead during the hot and dry months of summer? Firefighters offer their outlook for Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Southern California firefighting authorities provided their 2024 wildfire outlook Friday at a news conference.

The event with members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department and other agencies was at department headquarters in Los Angeles.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Firefighting equipment used to attack wildfires was on display.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

California's wet winter left hillsides covered in green brush, but that vegetation dries out in the hot and dry months of summer and becomes fuel for wildfires. Fall is typically the worst time of the year for wildfires in Southern California due to dry conditions and the infamous Santa Ana Winds, which have fanned some of the region's most destructive fires.

So far this year, 1,769 wildland fires were reported by Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency. Last year at this time, the agency reported 1,605 fires. The five-year average is 2,295 fires.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us