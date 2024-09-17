Map: See air quality conditions during Southern California's wildfires

Smoke advisories remain in effect in Southern California due to three major wildfires that started earlier this month.

The wildfire smoke advisory issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday as smoke from the Bridge, Line and Airport fires in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties affects air quality across the region.

Smoke from the Bridge and Line fires in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is expected to impact areas in the San Gabriel and San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear and Mt. Baldy.

"Big Bear is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI category or higher on Wednesday afternoon," the SCAQMD said in a statement Tuesday. "Most other smoke-impacted areas are expected to be in the Moderate AQI category or higher."

The Line Fire has burned more than 39,000 acres with containment at 49 percent. The Bridge Fire was at 54,700 acres with containment at 25 percent.

Smoke impacts from the Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties is expected to be more localized, according to the SCAQMD. The wildfire that started in Orange County before spreading to Riverside County burned 23,519 acres at 31% containment.

The agency offered the following tips for people in areas impacted by wildfire smoke.