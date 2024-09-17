Arson suspect pleads not guilty to starting San Bernardino County wildfire that forced evacuations

A Norco man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to starting a wildfire that forced the evacuation of thousands of homes and burned nearly 40,000 acres in San Bernardino County.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, entered the plea to arson-related crimes from jail in a video arraignment. He was denied bail and appointed an attorney. Halstenberg's next court appearance is set for Monday.

Halstenberg was charged with arson and other crimes related to the fire, including aggravated arson, arson causing great bodily injury, arson of residence, three counts of arson of forest land, and three counts of using an incendiary device. More charges are possible as the fire continues to burn, prosecutors said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

He was arrested after investigators reviewed surveillance camera video and automatic licenses plate readers after the fire ignited around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 near Base Line Road and Aplin Street in Highland. About 73,000 buildings were threatened by flames, which led to evacuation orders and warnings.

Some evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect.

Some residents in San Bernardino County are returning home following evacuation orders due to the Line Fire. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Investigators carried out a search at the suspect's home and found evidence supporting an arrest, according to authorities. They also located the pickup sought in connection with the arson investigation.

If convicted as charged, the suspect could be sentenced to 10 years up to life in prison.

The Line Fire is 49-percent contained at 39,111 acres as of Tuesday.