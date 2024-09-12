Line Fire continues to threaten thousands of homes in San Bernardino County

The Line Fire continues to burn over 37,000 acres in San Bernardino County, threatening thousands of structures in the area Thursday.

Over 100,000 residents are being impacted by the fire which is also threatening over 70,000 structures.

The fire is currently burning 37,207 acres with 18% containment, according to Cal Fire. It was first reported on Thursday Sept. 5 at around 6:30 p.m.

Since it began, at least three structures have been damaged and one other destroyed.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A team of over 3,000 fire personnel continue battling the flames along with 16 helicopters.

Law enforcement officials announced the arrest of a man on suspicion of intentionally starting the fire.

Investigators say 34-year-old Justin Wayne Halstenberg is being held without bail.

Detectives searched his home and vehicle and found evidence connecting him to the Line Fire. They also believe Halstenberg may be responsible for setting other fires.

“I’m angry, upset, because it was also not necessary to put a lot of these people out of their homes,” Ricky Garcia, a resident of Running Springs, said. “And all of these wonderful fire department, also the sheriffs and the police, in danger. For what?”

Firefighters believe the cool down in temperatures will be in their favor as they battle to put out the fire.

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information visit the Cal Fire website.