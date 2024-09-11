A Norco man was held without bail in San Bernardino County on suspicion of sparking the Line Fire, which scorched more than 34,000 acres.

The fire, which was reported at around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday near Base Line Road and Aplin Street in Highland, was 14% contained as of Wednesday.

About 73,000 structures were threatened by the fire, which affected 100,000 people in the area, according to officials.

No loss of life was reported.

Arson suspect arrested

As soon as the vegetation fire was first reported, Cal Fire officials with the San Bernardino unit began an investigation, reviewing surveillance video and automatic license plate readers.

When investigators conducted a search warrant at the home of Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, in the 1000 block of Detroit Street in Norco, they said they located evidence supporting his arrest in the house as well as the car.

Halstenberg, whose LinkedIn profile says he is a delivery driver for FedEx, does not have any prior convictions for arson, according to court records.

“It's my belief that as time goes on – and we allow them to do the critical work that they're doing – that we will actually find out this suspect may have been responsible for other fires,” San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during a news conference Wednesday.

San Bernardino County authorities released the photo of Justin Wayne Halstenberg, who was arrested for arson.

Looting, burglaries

While firefighters made progress in expanding the containment of the fire as the temperatures dropped slightly Wednesday, authorities also sent a warning message to “opportunists” trying to loot vacated businesses or burglarized homes.

At least two people were arrested for burglaries, according to the sheriff.

“I'm drawing a line in the sand. If you're going to be an opportunist in San Bernardino County, We will catch you. You are going to jail,” Dicus said. “We have a DA that will prosecute you.”

Evacuation orders

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill Drive from Highland Ave north to the foothills

All undeveloped land east of Hwy 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

Communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake

The community of Forrest Falls

The community of Mountain Home Village

The communities of Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area

The areas north and east of Highland Avenue and Palm Avenue

Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road

Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane and the south shoreline south to Bluff Lake Basin

Evacuation warnings

From Calle Del Rio east to Highway 38 and from Greenspot Road north to the foothills

From 210 freeway east to the foothills and from Greenspot road north to the foothills

The community of Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road

The communities of Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment

The area from Garnet Street east to Bryant Street and Carter Street north to Mill Creek

The area of Big Bear Valley from the dam to Cactus Road

Garnett Street east to Highway 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

Road closures

Highway 38 is shut down between Bryant Street and Lake Williams.

Highway 18 is currently closed from Kuffel Canyon to the Big Bear Dam.

Highway 330 remains closed northbound from Highland Avenue to Highway 18.

Evacuation centers

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds

Building 6

14800 7th Street

Victorville, CA 92395



Building 6 14800 7th Street Victorville, CA 92395 Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center

15556 Summit Ave

Fontana, California 92336

Animal shelters

Devore Animal Shelter (Large and Small Animals)

19777 Shelter Way,

San Bernardino, CA 92407

Business Hours: (909) 386-9820

After Hours: (800)472-5609