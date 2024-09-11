Dozens of homes were destroyed in the Bridge Fire as the fast-growing fire burned through Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties, leaving behind the trail of destruction Wednesday.

The cross-county wildfire burned 47,904 acres as of Wednesday morning with 0% containment.

About 20 homes by Mt. Baldy as well as 13 homes in Wrightwood were destroyed while six cabins in the wilderness were lost in the fire.

"It's heartbreaking. We were just up here, walking on these trails. We had a picnic three days ago. It's completely gone," Dennis Hawkins, a Wrightwood resident, said. "I'm blessed that I'm alive. My wife and dog are fine. But it's going to be a while before this town gets feeling good about itself again."

Some 2,500 structures were threatened as fire officials were concerned about the fire growing even further with the red flag warning in effect.

There were no reports of significant injuries or death.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

“This is currently the largest active fire in the state of California,” LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said. “Our priority remains the protection of life and structure and infrastructure defense.”

The massive flames from the Bridge Fire reached the Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, “briefly engaging with a few lifts.”

“Initial reports indicate that base facilities remain intact,” the resort said in a statement. “Los Angeles County Fire Station 130, stationed at the West Resort, has been credited with the incredible work of defending the property.”

The resort said there were no once fired reports of structural damage as of Wednesday as it still anticipated opening on time for the upcoming ski season.

Evacuation orders

The areas north of Angeles Crest Highway near Largo Vista.

The areas of Angeles National Forest east of the San Gabriel Reservoir and Morris Reservoir.

The areas south of Angeles Crest Highway near Big Pines and Wrightwood.

Baldy Village north of the San Antonio Dam up to the Mt. Baldy Resort.

East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort (including the café, mobile home park, and campground) and the adjacent River Community.

Evacuation warnings

Foothill Communities including portions of Claremont, La Verne, and San Dimas.

The area of Valyermo, the area near the Crystalaire Country Club, and the area west of Juniper Hills.

Road closures

Human shelters

Antelope Valley Fairgrounds: 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93536

Pomona Fairplex: 601 W McKinley Avenue Pomona, CA 91768 Enter at Gate 3 and park next to the Sheraton. Then follow Red Cross signs leading to Expo Hall 5.

Note: The shelter in Hacienda Heights is now closed.

Animal shelters