Bridge Fire is the largest active fire in California burning over 50,000 acres

The Bridge Fire continues to burn over 50,000 acres Thursday morning, making it the largest active fire in California.

It is currently burning 51,167 with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported on Sept. 8 at around 2 p.m. in the Angeles National Forest. It quickly grew and spread from Los Angeles County to San Bernardino County.

Firefighters say about 40 homes and cabins have burned due to the fire.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several areas due to the Bridge Fire, Line Fire and Airport Fire.

A state of emergency was declared in LA, San Bernardino, Orange, and Riverside counties.

“We’re deploying all available resources,” Newsom said on Wednesday. “Grateful for our heroic firefighters and first responders working around the clock.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information visit the Cal Fire website.