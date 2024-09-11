California Wildfires

Bridge Fire in Angeles National Forest grows, threatening structure in Mt. Baldy

The fire danger level in the area is very high, officials said Tuesday.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bridge Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest near Glendora continued to pose danger to those who live in the area and firefighters battling the wildfire.

The Bridge Fire, which was first reported Sunday, grew to burn 4,177 acres at 0% containment as of Tuesday afternoon as it made its mark on Mt. Baldy and the San Gabriel Reservoir.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“Fire activity this afternoon in the northeast area of the Bridge Fire has increased within the Sheep Mountain Wilderness,” officials with the Forest Service said on social media Tuesday.

Helicopters remained crucial to keep the fire from growing significantly overnight although hot, dry and windy conditions persisted.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As the National Guard manned roadblocks to enforce mandatory evacuation orders, the CHP estimated about 70% of neighbors left as ordered. 

About 800 firefighters were deployed to the area to battle the fire. 

Wildfires 5 hours ago

More evacuation orders issued in Trabuco Canyon as Airport Fire threatens 3K homes

California Wildfires 3 hours ago

Map: See where fires are burning in Southern California

Evacuation orders

  • East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort (café, mobile home park, campground)
  • Adjacent river community per Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
  • Baldy Village Area from the dam to Mt. Baldy Resort

Road closures

  • Highway 39
  • East Fork Road
  • Glendora Mtn Road
  • Glendora Ridge Road

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresAngeles National Forest
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us