The Bridge Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest near Glendora continued to pose danger to those who live in the area and firefighters battling the wildfire.

The Bridge Fire, which was first reported Sunday, grew to burn 4,177 acres at 0% containment as of Tuesday afternoon as it made its mark on Mt. Baldy and the San Gabriel Reservoir.

“Fire activity this afternoon in the northeast area of the Bridge Fire has increased within the Sheep Mountain Wilderness,” officials with the Forest Service said on social media Tuesday.

Helicopters remained crucial to keep the fire from growing significantly overnight although hot, dry and windy conditions persisted.

As the National Guard manned roadblocks to enforce mandatory evacuation orders, the CHP estimated about 70% of neighbors left as ordered.

About 800 firefighters were deployed to the area to battle the fire.

Evacuation orders

East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort (café, mobile home park, campground)

Adjacent river community per Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Baldy Village Area from the dam to Mt. Baldy Resort

Road closures