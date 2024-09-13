Line Fire in San Bernardino County leaves thousands of residents displaced

The Line Fire burning in San Bernardino County has left thousands of residents displaced as it continues to burn over 37,000 acres on Friday.

The fire is currently burning 27,743 acres and is 21% contained as of Friday morning.

According to Cal Fire, 11,400 residents are under evacuation orders and 54,700 are under evacuation warnings.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

One family in Running Springs saw their home destroyed by the fire. They took what they could as they followed evacuation orders and left their home.

The bikes of young children were left scorched by the flames outside the home where only a chimney could be seen.

“I was grabbing things in their closet, like their baby books and things, and I just started crying and touching the walls as I was going by,” Brook Palenchar said.

The flames also continue to threaten 65,100 structures in the area.

The cause of the Line Fire was determined to be arson. San Bernardino County prosecutors charged Justin Wayne Halstenberg with arson on Thursday as well as other crimes related to the fire.

For a full list of evacuation orders, warnings, road closures and shelter information visit the Cal Fire website.