Will Big Bear's beloved bald eagles be OK with the Line Fire?

With smoke from the Line Fire impacting much of Big Bear as the blaze continues to rip through the San Bernardino National Forest, animal lovers are left wondering about one of the most famous, feathered couples in the community.

Bonded bald eagles Jackie and Shadow, whose journey to parenthood and egg-laying triumphs and tragedies captured the hearts of the Internet, reside in the Big Bear Valley. The feathered couple became popular thanks to a live cam of their nest hosted by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley.

With many eyes on the pair, the public is left wondering – will they be OK?

On its website, the nonprofit organization said on Tuesday that as of late, the birds have not spent a lot of time in their usual nest. It also pointed out that when the valley experiences something unusual such as the smoke, the pair tend to leave.

“Jackie and Shadow will be OK,” said Sandy Steers of the Friends of Big Bear Valley organization. “Even if anything happens, they fly. They know how to get away, they know what they’re doing and they won’t be so, I guess, married to this nest that they’d put themselves in danger.”

A trio of wildfires spread out across Southern California communities was devastating the area with charred land, thick smoke and destructive flames. See coverage from the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

As of Wednesday, the Line Fire grew to more than 36,000 acres. About 73,000 structures were threatened by the blaze, which impacted about 100,000 people.

“In the meantime, we will keep an eye out for Jackie and Shadow visits,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said on its website. “We will keep you updated as the situation progresses.”