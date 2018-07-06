Brush Fire Burns Structures in Alpine

A brush fire burning in San Diego's East County has destroyed several structures and prompted the evacuation of most of the foothill community of Alpine.

Immediate evacuations were ordered Friday when the vegetation fire rapidly spread along Interstate 8 amid a dangerous heat wave that sent temperatures into triple digits.

The brush fire sparked at about 11:30 a.m. near Willows Road and Alpine Boulevard and has burned multiple structures.

As of 1:09 p.m., the West Fire has burned 150 acres, according to fire officials.

Cal Fire officials described the fire as burning at a "critical rate of spread."

Cleveland National Forest officials said at 1:30 p.m. that crews were attempting to hold the fire at S. Grade Road. Several homes have been lost, officials said.

One firefighter was burned in the fire, according to a spokesperson for Cleveland National Forest. It was not clear which agency was associated with the injured firefighter.

The entire community near Highland Mobile Home park needed to evacuate immediately, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The evacuation center has been established at Viejas Casino at 5000 Willows Road.

Overnight accommodations are being set up at Los Coches Creek Middle School at 9669 Dunbar Lane, El Cajon.

For now, anyone advised to evacuate should head to Viejas Casino if they do not have a safe place to go.

The fire has damaged the electrical system servicing several communities in the East County. San Diego Gas & Electric officials said the outage affects more than 3,000 customers in the communities of Dehesa, Alpine, Rancho Palo Verde, Harbison Canyon, West Descanso, Boulder Creek, Glen Oaks, West Alpine and Viejas.

Two circuits were out due to smoke damage, according to SDG&E. One circuit was de-energized as a precaution, a spokesperson for the utility told NBC 7.

Alpine Boulevard at Tavern Road was shut down so crews could tend to the rapid-moving fire.

All lanes of I-8 are open however the on-ramp from Tavern Road was closed and the off-ramp to Willows Road from eastbound I-8 was closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"If you’re not in Alpine and you live there, please stay out of it,” said CHP Officer Benjamin Demarest, adding that firefighters need the room to do their jobs.

Crews with the Cleveland National Forest Service, Heartland Fire and Cal Fire were working under difficult conditions with temperatures around 108 degrees and humidity between 7 and 11 percent. Winds were about 15 miles per hour with some gusts up to 30 mph.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has not yet been called out to Viejas Casino but they are gathering items in preparation, spokesperson Emily Cox said.

“For people who are in the area, it is time to prepare,” Cox said.

Talking about people who are not yet evacuated she said, back your car into the driveway to leave at a moment’s notice.

Anyone needing help moving animals can contact the county at (619) 498-2361.

Lakeside Rodeo at 12584 Mapleview Street was accepting livestock, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



Alpine is a small community in the foothills east of San Diego located approximately 24 miles from downtown. The population is estimated at just over 14,000.



The fire sparked as crews were battling a second brush fire that was moving at a dangerous rate of spread in Dulzura. The Building Fire had scorched about 10 acres and had burned one structure.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.