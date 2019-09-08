Boat Full of Marijuana Washes Ashore

A motor boat holding a large amount of marijuana washed ashore near Ocean St. at the border between Carlsbad and Oceanside around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oceanside Police reported.

NBC 7 spoke to Zachary Boyer who said he was just hanging out at the beach when he noticed a boat on the shore.

"I noticed a few cops around," Boyer said. "Then when they started unloading the bundles of marijuana, we knew it was something different."

"They were throwing bundle after bundle of marijuana off the boat."

A truckload of bags full of the ship's cargo was hauled off the beach in a pickup truck. The boat was removed from the beach around 2 p.m.

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security were also called to the scene to investigate.

Added Boyer, "I was really surprised to see a drug smuggling boat here in Carlsbad."

No other information was available.

