California's Deadly, Destructive Camp Fire by the Numbers

In a matter of days, a massive blaze raging in Northern California became the most destructive and deadliest wildfire on record in state history.
Ferocious, wind-whipped flames from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County have wiped out thousands of homes and left dozens of people dead since igniting on the morning of Nov. 8.
Scroll down to find a breakdown of the historic wildfire by the numbers, as reported by Cal Fire.
Injuries and Fatalities:
Civilian fatalities: 77
Civilian injuries: 0
Unaccounted for: 993
Firefighter fatalities: 0
Firefighter injuries: 3
Wildfire Size:
Land burned: 150,000 acres
Containment: 65 percent
Structures Damaged and Destroyed:
Single residences destroyed: 9,700
Single residences damaged: 297
Multiple residences destroyed: 191
Commercial buildings destroyed: 367
Commercial buildings damaged: 73
Minor structures destroyed: 2,528
Structures threatened: 14,500
Firefighting Effort:
Total personnel: 5,624
Fire engines: 607
Water tenders: 73
Helicopters: 24
Hand crews: 102
Dozers: 82
Important Dates and Times:
Fire start time: 6:29 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8
Full containment expected: Friday, Nov. 30