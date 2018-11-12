California's Deadly, Destructive Camp Fire by the Numbers

Sixty-three people are dead and 631 unaccounted for in the Camp Fire in Northern California. As firefighters continue to battle that blaze, the Woolsey Fire is also still burning in Southern California. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

In a matter of days, a massive blaze raging in Northern California became the most destructive and deadliest wildfire on record in state history.

Ferocious, wind-whipped flames from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County have wiped out thousands of homes and left dozens of people dead since igniting on the morning of Nov. 8.

Scroll down to find a breakdown of the historic wildfire by the numbers, as reported by Cal Fire.

In Photos: Camp Fire Tears Through Northern Calif.

Injuries and Fatalities:

Civilian fatalities: 77

Civilian injuries: 0

Unaccounted for: 993

Firefighter fatalities: 0

Firefighter injuries: 3

Man Rescues Animals After Wildfire Devastates Paradise, Calif.

Dan Sauvageau and his friends have been rescuing animals in Paradise, California, a town almost entirely destroyed by the Camp Fire. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

Wildfire Size:

Land burned: 150,000 acres

Containment: 65 percent

Structures Damaged and Destroyed:

Single residences destroyed: 9,700

Single residences damaged: 297

Multiple residences destroyed: 191

Commercial buildings destroyed: 367

Commercial buildings damaged: 73

Minor structures destroyed: 2,528

Structures threatened: 14,500

Firefighting Effort:

Total personnel: 5,624

Fire engines: 607

Water tenders: 73

Helicopters: 24

Hand crews: 102

Dozers: 82

Camp Fire Leaves Small California Town in Ashes

Important Dates and Times:

Fire start time: 6:29 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8

Full containment expected: Friday, Nov. 30