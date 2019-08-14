Cal Fire Defending US Land as Fire Burning in Tecate Moves North

Cal Fire is helping fire agencies south of the border fight a fire burning in Tecate, Mexico.

The Tijuana Fire Department said the fire was burning near a van factory along a thoroughfare connecting Tijuana and Tecate.

Cal Fire has been monitoring the fire since it sparked about two miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, but said at around 5:30 p.m. that it was about an eighth of a mile away.

An airplane and other resources were sent, and an airplane was seen making at least one retardant drop along the border line.

Photo credit: Tecate Fire Department

The Tecate Fire Department said at around 5:30 p.m. the fire had grown to around 250 acres and hadn't crossed into the U.S. according to

No other information was available.

