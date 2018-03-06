"La Diva de la Banda" lives!



A second Jenni Rivera boutique will open in San Diego, offering a line of shoes, perfumes, makeup and clothes.



On March 31, the Rivera family will open the second Jenni Rivera Fashion boutique in San Ysidro, California.

Followers of the native Long Beach singer can find shirts, hats, books, records, and photographs among other things.

Second Jenni Rivera Boutique to Open

It was on July 2, 2017, when Rivera would have turned 48 years old, that her family opened a space in Huntington Park dedicated to the singer. She tragically died in a plane crash in Mexico in 2012.

The store carries on her legacy, offering items she was passionate about.

The day of the opening, fans can expect many surprises, according to a statement.

"The main desire is to continue growing with more stores around the United States and Mexico, preserving the name of Jenni Rivera," it read.