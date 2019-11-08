1 Killed in Shooting Near Linda Vista Recreation Center

NBC 7s Erika Cervantes was at the scene where a person was shot and killed near the Linda Vista Recreation Center. (Published 32 minutes ago)

1 Shot and Killed at Near Linda Vista Recreation Center

A person was shot and killed near the Linda Vista Recreation Center, Friday.

The shooting was reported around 4:46 p.m. on 7064 Levant Street, San Diego Police confirm.

The victim, believed to be 19 years old, was shot at and transported to a local hospital where they later died, officials said.

NBC 7 spoke with some witnesses who say the park was full of kids when the shooting happened. They said they heard three gunshots and saw a group of kids who were playing basketball at the court start running and taking cover.

"It’s irritating. It’s not frustrating it’s irritating especially when you're having dinner with a friend and family and you hear that [gunshots]," said Linda Vista resident, Michael Hunter.

Crisis counselors are consoling seven kids who were near the area of the shooting, SDPD said.

Neighbors told NBC 7 they are concerned with the increase in violence in the area.

There is no suspect description. SDPD Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.