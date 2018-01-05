Seven medical cannabis dispensaries in San Francisco have been given the green light to seek a temporary state license to start selling recreational marijuana beginning Saturday, according to city officials. Ian Cull reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Seven medical cannabis dispensaries in San Francisco have been given the green light to seek a temporary state license to start selling recreational marijuana beginning Saturday, according to city officials.

As of late Friday, six of the seven dispensaries received state approval.

San Francisco was among those California cities where recreational pot was not immediately available starting Jan. 1 because local regulations were not approved in time to start issuing city licenses needed to get state permits.



The six San Francisco shops allowed to sell recreational weed come Saturday are Grass Roots, Harvest on Geary, MediThrive, ReLeaf Herbal Cooperative, The Apothecarium and The Green Cross. Shambhala was still awaiting approval late Friday.

California voters in 2016 approved Proposition 64, making it legal for those people above the age of 21 to grow and possess limited amounts of recreational pot. Legal sales didn't actually kick in until New Year's Day.

In San Francisco's case, legislation was not signed until early December following lengthy debates over regulatory issues for the dispensaries, hence the delay in recreational sales.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.