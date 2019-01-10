Strangers Offered Elementary School Students Ride Home: Principal

Two students at Tierrasanta Elementary School were approached by strangers on their walk home Thursday, according to a letter sent by the principal.

Principal Sally Viavada said the students were walking home from school when a man and a woman in a car asked their names and offered them a ride.

The students didn’t recognize the man and woman and ran back to their school and reported what happened. The police were called immediately and a report was filed, Viavada said.

“I want you to know about this so that you may use it as an opportunity to speak with your children about safety and what to do in a situation like this. Education is our best tool!” the principal’s note said.

No other information was available.

