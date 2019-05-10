Marine Dies, 6 Hurt in Training Exercise at Camp Pendleton

A Camp Pendleton Marine who was killed in a training accident that also wounded six other Marines was identified Friday as 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, 24, of Washington D.C.

1st Lt. McDowell, a platoon commander assigned to the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, was in a Light Armored Vehicle rollover at around 9 a.m., according to the 1st Marine Division.

McDowell joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2017, and has received awards including the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The six injured Marines were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Officials said their injuries were not serious. The 1st Marine Division said Friday that all were in stable condition.

"We recognize that military operations are inherently dangerous and we take extreme precautions to ensure the safety and welfare of our Marines. This is a tragic accident and we are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family. We will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of Lt McDowell," a statement from 1st Marine Division said.

Camp Pendleton officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Braica, 29, of Sacramento, died April 13 at the camp when the tactical vehicle he was driving rolled over.

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton was established in 1942 and has since been home to various Marine and Navy units for “expanding training opportunities,” according to the base’s website.

No other information was available.