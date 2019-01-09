A man became caught in the jetty in Ocean Beach after attempting to rescue his dog from the rough waters Wednesday afternoon.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department got a call at 1:49 p.m. about a needed water rescue near Abbott Street and West Point Loma Boulevard.

SDFD was able to retrieve the man caught in the jetty and began performing CPR life-saving measures, the agency said.

Officials at the scene said the man’s dog was OK.

The man, said to be in his 50s or 60s, was then transported to UCSD Hillcrest. He was “struggling” for a while, said Sgt. Stirk with the San Diego Police Department.

He was unconscious, and he was not breathing, according to SDFD.

A high surf advisory was issued for San Diego County beaches Wednesday. Wave sets as tall as 14 feet were expected in the southern parts of the county. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

"Know your limitations,” San Diego Lifeguards Sergeant Bruce Jamieson advised. “Obviously people want to come out and see the big surf, but, yea. Know your limitations. If you’re not comfortable in the water, don't go in the water on a day like today.”

No other information was available.

