Mt. Baldy

Celebration of Life Held for Volunteer Who Died on Mt. Baldy

By Staff Reports

A celebration of life was held for Timothy Staples, a volunteer rescuer who died on Mt. Baldy on Sunday.

Staples was a 9-year veteran of the search and rescue team, highly skilled and was one of 126 people working in 23 teams searching large sections of the mountain for missing hiker Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, the Sheriff's Department said.

Mokkapati has still not been found.

On Dec. 14, Staples' partner radioed for help on the mountain. Staples is presumed to have fallen down an ice chute. A medic was lowered to him and found Staples dead in the ice and snow, according to officials.

Staples was also a beloved track and field coach at Damien High School in La Verne, where he also taught Social Science and English, according to the high school.

"The Damien High School community is devastated by the loss of a
beloved and devoted member of our social science and English faculty," the
school said in a statement posted on Facebook. "He was a favorite teacher among his students. Tim also coached cross country and track and field.''

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Timothy-Staples.jpg

Sree Mokkapati Dec 16

Volunteer Rescuer Dies While Searching for Missing Hiker on Mount Baldy

missing hiker Dec 12

Hiker Haunted by Last Images of Man Who Vanished on Mt. Baldy

This article tagged under:

Mt. Baldy
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us