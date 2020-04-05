Riverside

Clerk Severely Injured in Riverside Burglary

By City News Service

Police Sunday were looking for the assailant who burglarized a grocery store in Riverside and attacked the store clerk, leaving him for dead.

The burglary occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Friday at La Mexicana Market in the 3100 block of Madison Street, police said.

Shortly after the crime, customers found the store clerk lying on the floor unconscious with a severe head wound, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The clerk, a man in his 60s, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition.

Detectives were treating the attack as an attempted murder case and asked that anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Brett Stennett at BStennett@RiversideCA.gov, or 951-353-7213, or Detective Dan Mercadefe at DMercadefe@RiversideCA.gov, or 951-353-7103.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email information to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov, or via the "Submit a Tip" feature in the RPD's mobile app while referencing report number 200009234.

