Music Festivals Coachella and Stagecoach Postponed Until October

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach will be postponed until October amid coronavirus concerns, festival officials said.

Both festivals were scheduled to take place in Coachella Valley throughout weekends in April.

Coachella will now take place October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," concert promoter Goldenvoice said in a press release Tuesday evening

Officials will let ticket holders know by Friday on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend the new dates.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were scheduled to headline the April festival, which attracts tens of thousands to the desert community of Indio and the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Rancho Mirago.

Stagecoach was scheduled to be held April 24-26 and with the headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

