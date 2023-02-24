recall alert

1.2 Million Walmart Mainstays Candles Recalled Due to Fire, Laceration Hazards

The CPSC said anyone who bought the candles should stop using them immediately and contact the manufacturer for a full refund

By NBCDFW Staff

USCPSC, NBC 5 News

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.2 million candles sold exclusively at Walmart last fall.

The three-wick candles, the CPSC said, received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking, resulting in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. The CPSC said they also received one report of a fire.

The candles were in round 14-ounce glass jars with Halloween or autumn themes. They had a metal lid and were sold in seven different scents or styles, Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

Mainstays and the candle’s name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide.

The candles were manufactured by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, and sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7.

The CPSC said anyone who bought the candles should stop using them immediately and contact the manufacturer for a full refund at 800-680-2474 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/autumncandle.

