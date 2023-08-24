Recalls

Twin City Foods recalls frozen corn, mixed vegetable products due to Listeria concerns

The recalled products were sold under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select brand names

Twin City Foods, Inc. is recalling bags of frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetable products sold under various supermarket brands, including Kroger and Food Lion, due to a potential Listeria contamination.

A notice published Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration says the recalled products impacted include Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables in 12 oz. to 32 oz. retail bags.

The affected products were sold nationwide under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select brand names. See the full list of affected below:

Product NameUPCLot and Best if Used By Date
FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green
Beans & Peas, net wt. 16oz		3582600509050183 BEST BY 18 JAN 2025 PROD OF USA
FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz.3582607985553072 BEST BY 03 NOV 2024 PROD OF USA
FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz.3582607985553622 BEST BY 28 DEC 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,
Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz		11110865854BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME
Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,
Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz.		1111084962553122 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,
Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz.		1111084962553412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,
Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz.		1111084962553412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,
Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz.		11110849625BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82942 SIDE ID, TIME
Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,
Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz.		11110849625BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz.1111086578653052 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz.1111086578653112 BEST BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz.11110865786BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82932 SIDE ID, TIME
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz.11110865786BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.1111084961852842 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.1111084961853042 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.1111084961853272 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.1111084961853542 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.1111084961850043 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.1111084961850033 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.11110849618BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME
Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz.11110849618BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82842 SIDE ID, TIME
Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz21130090655BEST IF USED BY FEB.22.24 S5716 TIME,SIDE ID
Listeria is a deadly bacteria that causes symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. Symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, according to the CDC.

Persons who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food, the CDC says.

To date, there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness associated with this products, according to the FDA's notice. The recall was issued after a customer's tested the sweet cut corn and received a positive result from a third-party lab.

Consumers are urged to immediately return the products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

