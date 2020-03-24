Anheuser-Busch to Begin Making Hand Sanitizer to Distribute Across the U.S. During Coronavirus Outbreak

This Bud's for you.

Anheuser-Busch, which says it has a history of supporting its communities and employees, will begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to help the growing needs across the United States during the coronavirus outbreak.

The plant in Northridge was gearing up for the switch on Tuesday.

"To help address COVID-19, Anheuser-Busch is focused on the health and safety of our employees and serving our communities," said Anheuser-Busch spokesman Cesar Vargas. "As we have in the past, we are leveraging our capabilities, our relationships and our reach to provide assistance to those in need."

They will use their supply network to produce and distribute bottles of hand sanitizer to their teams and, with the help of the American Red Cross, to the communities where it's needed most, Vargas said.

"We are in this together and there is more to come."