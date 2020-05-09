Business Owner to Offer Free Disinfecting of First Responders’ Personal Cars

A Long Beach man is offering a free disinfection service for the personal vehicles of active first responders in Long Beach and Signal Hill.

"The community's always been there for me ... I just want to give back to the community,'' said Frank Yanonis, the owner of Save The Day Restoration & Reconstruction.

The service -- to be available to as many as 100 first responders each Saturday for the rest of the month -- will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company's Signal Hill headquarters at 1390 Burnett St., Unit K.

Workers will wear protective suits, gloves and respirators to protect themselves during the process, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes and uses a "green" product, said Yanonis, whose company cleans and restores properties damaged by fire, flooding or mold.

The business owner said he is also offering each first responder an N- 95 mask as long as his supply lasts, and is planning to set up a fund that would seek cash donations to provide the much-needed masks to hospitals, fire stations and police stations.

Yanonis told City News Service he is not expecting any payment for the disinfection service, which will be offered to doctors, nurses, police officers, paramedics and other health care workers with valid identification cards.

"I'm not in it for the money," he said of the effort. "I have a successful business without making money (from) people by this."