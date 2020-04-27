Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Donates $250,000 to LAUSD Meal Program

The Los Angeles Unified School District received a $250,000 grant from television writer/producer Chuck Lorre to support its Grab & Go food centers that are providing meals to families during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Monday.

"The fact that over 13 million meals have been served to students and their families by the Los Angeles Unified community is both staggering and inspiring,'' said Lorre, who is responsible for shows such as "Young Sheldon'' and "The Big Bang Theory.''

"With more than 600,000 public school students receiving their education remotely for the foreseeable future, the food that was once delivered in cafeterias needs to be made available at home,'' he said. "That need is immediate, and the time to act is now.''

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation also plans to match other donations, up to $250,000.

"Businesses and individuals have joined together to be part of this effort to help those in need,'' LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

"Each week we've provided more meals than the prior week.''

The superintendent said $20 provides a week's worth of lunches to a hungry child.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is spending millions on safety equipment for the people working at the food distribution sites and the meals themselves. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020.

The LA Students Most In Need charity supports the Grab & Go centers that have been providing the meals to students and families since schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, along with toys, special treats, books, baby supplies, sports gear, technology and internet access for all students and other supplies.

Beutner, who said the charity has received $7 million so far, also urged industries with food supplies they cannot sell to contact the LAUSD, which could use the resources.

To donate to the LAUSD charity, text NEED to 76278 or visit LAStudentsMostInNeed.org.