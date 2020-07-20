Governor Says Barbershops, Hair and Nail Salons Can Serve Customers Outdoors

As officials announce that Los Angeles reopened too quickly and may be on the brink of new shutdown orders, the governor of California Monday clarified guidelines for barbershops and hair salons regarding outdoor services in counties on the watch list.

Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's coronavirus site released guidelines for personal care services for counties including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Riverside.

Hair salons, skin care businesses, nail salons and massage parlors were allowed to provide services outdoors, the governor said.

The announcement also clarified that services that must be done in a hygienic environment, like getting tattoos, piercings, or electrolysis, would not be allowed to offer outdoor services.

As long as hair salons provide a tent and shelter from the sun, outdoor operations can resume, provided there is "sufficient outdoor air movement."

If the service requires being indoors, it is not allowed, the state's site says.

Face masks are still required as well.

Equipment must also be cleaned before customers arrived, and in between customers, in addition to wiping down credit card machines and frequently touched surfaces.

