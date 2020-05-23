coronavirus

COVID-19 Outbreak With Up to 140 Cases Reported at Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon

Hundreds of pigs are trucked each day into the facility at 3049 E. Vernon Ave., where they are killed and turned into Dodger Dogs and the ham, bacon, sausage and hot dogs sold under the Farmer John label at supermarkets and restaurants.

By City News Service

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

File Image: Dozens of people gather for a twice-weekly vigil for pigs arriving for slaughter at the Farmer John processing facility. Protesters approach the truck, offering water and words of comfort to the pigs as the truck waits to enter the facility.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at the Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon, where as many as 140 workers might have tested positive for the disease.

The website LAist reported on Thursday that at least 140 employees at the plant have tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus over the past few months, after a cluster of six cases were discovered in the plant's ham deboning department in mid-April.

The story cited Freddie Agyin, director of the Health and Environmental Control Department for the city.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Eid al-fitr 2 hours ago

Muslims to Begin Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Sunday With In-Home Prayers

Alhambra 2 hours ago

Third Grade Boys Harassed, Sexually Abused Girl at Alhambra School, Lawsuit Alleges

Attempts to reach management at the plant were unsuccessful.

Smithfield Foods, the Virginia-based company that bought Farmer John in 2016, told LAist they have taken a number of steps to enhance worker safety, including installing plastic barriers, performing regular temperature checks, offering free virus testing, and distributing additional personal protective equipment.

Hundreds of pigs are trucked each day into the facility at 3049 E. Vernon Ave., where they are killed and turned into Dodger Dogs and the ham, bacon, sausage and hot dogs sold under the Farmer John label at supermarkets and restaurants.

Attempts to reach Vernon city officials were also unsuccessful.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Vernon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us