Landmark Chinatown Restaurant, Plum Tree Inn, Closing Its Doors

After more than 40 years as a fixture in Los Angeles' Chinatown, the Plum Tree Inn has permanently closed its doors, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Tuesday.

The restaurant that served Chinese favorites and Szechuan specialties had been temporarily closed since March 30 after initially staying open during the shelter-in-place order to provide takeout service.

"Our dedicated staff, loyal customers and the Chinatown and downtown communities have been the backbone of our restaurant's success and we appreciate all of the support everyone has shown us over the past 40 years," said Mark Ting, the restaurant's president and owner. "So it is with a heavy heart to announce that with these uncertain times, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently. We are incredibly grateful to have shared so many wonderful memories with each one of you."

First opened in 1979 on Hill Street in Chinatown, the restaurant moved to its location at 913 N. Broadway in 2007. Peking duck was one of its specialties.

Through the years, additional locations -- all since closed -- were opened in West Los Angeles, Woodland Hills and Las Vegas, along with fast-food versions in Northridge, Topanga Canyon, Hollywood, Cerritos, downtown Los Angeles and Toronto under the name Plum Tree Express.