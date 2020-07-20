LA's COVID-19 Threat Level Meter Explained

Los Angeles has a coronavirus threat level meter that indicates what actions should be taken as the threat increases.
The threat of COVID-19 is placed into four categories: Green, Yellow, Orange and Red. As the dial moves right (Green to Red), the threat to the community increases. As the dial moves left (Red to Green), the threat to the community decreases.
* The threat level is currently at Orange: High Risk*
The categories are explained below.
Green : Low Risk
- Resume Normal Activities
- COVID-19 is contained or no longer transmitting due to treatment or vaccine being available and sufficiently deployed
- Contact tracing and testing capacity is sufficient or not needed
- Hospitals can serve clients without concern
- Residents should consider wearing face masks and do social distancing
Yellow: Moderate Risk
- Stay aware of the current situation
- COVID-19 is spreading in the community but is controlled and diminishing
- No strain of testing and contact tracing capacity
- Hospitals and health care system are meeting demand
- Avoid gatherings
- Wear face masks and do social distancing
Orange: High Risk
- Minimize contact with people outside of household
- COVID-19 is spreading at an uncontrolled level
- Contract tracing and testing is starting to be strained
- Hospitals are making plans for a surge
- Wear face mask and do social distancing
Red: Extreme Risk
- Stay at home
- COVID-19 is spreading at an uncontrolled level
- Contract tracing and testing is strained
- Health system is overwhelmed
- Wear face mask and do social distancing