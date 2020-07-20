LA's COVID-19 Threat Level Meter Explained

Los Angeles has a coronavirus threat level meter that indicates what actions should be taken as the threat increases.

The threat of COVID-19 is placed into four categories: Green, Yellow, Orange and Red. As the dial moves right (Green to Red), the threat to the community increases. As the dial moves left (Red to Green), the threat to the community decreases.

* The threat level is currently at Orange: High Risk*

The categories are explained below.

Green : Low Risk

Resume Normal Activities

COVID-19 is contained or no longer transmitting due to treatment or vaccine being available and sufficiently deployed

Contact tracing and testing capacity is sufficient or not needed

Hospitals can serve clients without concern

Residents should consider wearing face masks and do social distancing

Yellow: Moderate Risk

Stay aware of the current situation

COVID-19 is spreading in the community but is controlled and diminishing

No strain of testing and contact tracing capacity

Hospitals and health care system are meeting demand

Avoid gatherings

Wear face masks and do social distancing

Orange: High Risk

Minimize contact with people outside of household

COVID-19 is spreading at an uncontrolled level

Contract tracing and testing is starting to be strained

Hospitals are making plans for a surge

Wear face mask and do social distancing

Red: Extreme Risk